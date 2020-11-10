INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FELL IN SEPTEMBER BOTH FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH AND FROM ONE YEAR BACK

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020

Seasonally adjusted industrial output (TOL BCD)

fell by 2.1 per cent in September from the month before. According

to Statistics Finland, industrial output adjusted for working days

was 6.0 per cent lower in September 2020 compared to September

2019. Adjusted for working days, industrial output went down by 3.5

per cent in January to September from one year back.

Trend and seasonally adjusted series of industrial

output (BCD), 2007/01 to 2020/09

Seasonally adjusted change in industrial output

(BCD) from previous month, %, TOL 2008

Examined by main industry, seasonally adjusted industrial output

grew most in September in the industry of mining and quarrying, by

20.9 per cent from the previous month. In all other main

industries, output either fell or grew only a little. Output

decreased most in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

supply, by 7.9 per cent, and in the electrical and electronics

industry, by 7.3 per cent from August.

Compared with the previous year, output grew in September

somewhat only in the chemical industry, by 0.7 per cent. The fall

was still strongest in mining and quarrying, where output declined

by 17.1 per cent from one year back. Output in both the forest

industry and in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

declined by 7.2 per cent compared with September 2019.

Seasonal adjusted change in industrial output by

industry, 08/2020 to 09/2020, %, TOL 2008

Revised data for September 2020 will be published at 8 am on 10

December 2020 in connection with the release of industrial output

data for October 2020. The revision is influenced by the estimation

used in the latest release, which is based on the Tax

Administration’s data on self-assessed taxes used for enterprises

with fewer than 50 employees. Because of the method used,

seasonally adjusted figures for previous months may change even if

the original figures do not become revised. The seasonally adjusted

figures are also adjusted for working days.

