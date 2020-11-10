INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FELL IN SEPTEMBER BOTH FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH AND FROM ONE YEAR BACK

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mar 10 novembre 2020
Published: 10 November 2020
Seasonally adjusted industrial output (TOL BCD)
fell by 2.1 per cent in September from the month before. According
to Statistics Finland, industrial output adjusted for working days
was 6.0 per cent lower in September 2020 compared to September
2019. Adjusted for working days, industrial output went down by 3.5
per cent in January to September from one year back.
Trend and seasonally adjusted series of industrial
output (BCD), 2007/01 to 2020/09
Seasonally adjusted change in industrial output
(BCD) from previous month, %, TOL 2008
Examined by main industry, seasonally adjusted industrial output
grew most in September in the industry of mining and quarrying, by
20.9 per cent from the previous month. In all other main
industries, output either fell or grew only a little. Output
decreased most in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
supply, by 7.9 per cent, and in the electrical and electronics
industry, by 7.3 per cent from August.
Compared with the previous year, output grew in September
somewhat only in the chemical industry, by 0.7 per cent. The fall
was still strongest in mining and quarrying, where output declined
by 17.1 per cent from one year back. Output in both the forest
industry and in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
declined by 7.2 per cent compared with September 2019.
Seasonal adjusted change in industrial output by
industry, 08/2020 to 09/2020, %, TOL 2008
Revised data for September 2020 will be published at 8 am on 10
December 2020 in connection with the release of industrial output
data for October 2020. The revision is influenced by the estimation
used in the latest release, which is based on the Tax
Administration’s data on self-assessed taxes used for enterprises
with fewer than 50 employees. Because of the method used,
seasonally adjusted figures for previous months may change even if
the original figures do not become revised. The seasonally adjusted
figures are also adjusted for working days.
Source: Volume Index of Industrial Output 2020,
September. Statistics Finland
Inquiries: Maarit Mäkelä 029 551 3324,
Kirsi-Maaria Manninen 029 551 2681, <a
Head of Department in charge: Mari
Ylä-Jarkko
Publication in pdf-format (377.7 kB)
- Reviews
-
- Tables
-
Tables in databases
- Figures
-
- Revisions in these statistics
-
Updated 10.11.2020
Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Volume index of industrial output [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-9272. September 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 10.11.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/09/ttvi_2020_09_2020-11-10_tie_001_en.html
0http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/09/ttvi_2020_09_2020-11-10_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/09/ttvi_2020_09_2020-11-10_en.pdf
Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/09/ttvi_2020_09_2020-11-10_tie_001_en.html