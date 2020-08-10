lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT FELL IN JUNE BOTH FROM THE PREVIOUS MONTH AND FROM ONE YEAR BACK

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 10 agosto 2020

Published: 10 August 2020

Seasonally adjusted industrial output (TOL BCD)
fell by 0.8 per cent in June from the month before. According to
Statistics Finland, industrial output adjusted for working days was
6.9 per cent lower in June 2020 than in June 2019. June 2020 had
two working days more than June 2019. During January to June,
working day adjusted output went down by 2.8 per cent from the year
before.

Trend and seasonally adjusted series of industrial
output (BCD), 2007/01 to 2020/06

Trend and seasonally adjusted series of industrial output (BCD), 2007/01 to 2020/06

Seasonally adjusted change in industrial output
(BCD) from previous month, %, TOL 2008

Seasonally adjusted change in industrial output (BCD) from previous month, %, TOL 2008

Examined by main industry, seasonally adjusted industrial output
decreased in June most in mining and quarrying, by 14 per cent.
Output in the electrical and electronics industry decreased by 5.7
per cent and in the chemical industry by 3.4 per cent from the
month before. Output went up most in the food industry, by 3.6 per
cent compared to May. Some growth was also recorded in the metal
industry, up by 0.3 per cent and in the forest industry, by 0.2 per
cent.

Output was falling in almost all main industries in June
compared to one year back. Output went down most in the chemical
industry, by 11.4 per cent. Output in the forest industry declined
by 6.9 per cent, in the metal industry by 3.8 per cent, and in the
industry of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply by
2.8 per cent from June 2019.

Seasonal adjusted change in industrial output by
industry, 05/2020 to 06/2020, %, TOL 2008

Seasonal adjusted change in industrial output by industry, 05/2020 to 06/2020, %, TOL 2008

Revised data for June 2020 will be published at 8 am on 10
September 2020 in connection with the release of industrial output
data for July 2020. The revision is influenced by the estimation
used in the latest release, which is based on the Tax
Administration’s data on self-assessed taxes used for enterprises
with fewer than 50 employees. Because of the method used,
seasonally adjusted figures for previous months may change even if
the original figures do not become revised. The seasonally adjusted
figures are also adjusted for working days.

Source: Volume Index of Industrial Output 2020,
June. Statistics Finland

Inquiries: Maarit Mäkelä 029 551 3324,
Kirsi-Maaria Manninen 029 551 2681, <a

Director in charge: Mari Ylä-Jarkko

Publication in pdf-format (374.7 kB)

Reviews
Tables

Tables in databases

Figures
Revisions in these statistics

Updated 10.8.2020

Referencing instructions:

Official Statistics of Finland (OSF):
Volume index of industrial output [e-publication].
ISSN=1798-9272. June 2020. Helsinki: Statistics Finland [referred: 10.8.2020].
Access method: http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/06/ttvi_2020_06_2020-08-10_tie_001_en.html

0http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/06/ttvi_2020_06_2020-08-10_en.pdf’>http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/06/ttvi_2020_06_2020-08-10_en.pdf

Fonte/Source: http://www.stat.fi/til/ttvi/2020/06/ttvi_2020_06_2020-08-10_tie_001_en.html

