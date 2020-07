(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 29 luglio 2020 The first five Indian Air Force (IAF) Rafale aircraft have arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala. The aircraft got airborne from Dassault Aviation Facility, Merignac, France on the morning of 27 Jul 20 and reached India this afternoon with a planned stopover en-route at Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE.

The ferry was planned in two stages and was undertaken by IAF pilots.

Fonte/Source: http://pib.nic.in/newsite/PrintRelease.aspx?relid=210313