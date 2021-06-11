(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 11 giugno 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01846A, Paper
Luisa Weirich, Christian Merten
We reveal the chiral conformational preferences induced to 18-crown-6 and 15-crown-5 by a chiral ammonium cation using VCD spectroscopy.
