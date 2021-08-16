(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/16/2021 09:18 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send my congratulations to the Indonesian people on the occasion of your National Day on August 17.

The United States values Indonesia as an important democratic leader in the region and as a significant voice on global priorities.We continue to reaffirm and reinforce the strategic partnership between the United States and Indonesia, especially as we work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and promote a more peaceful, stable, prosperous, and healthy Indo-Pacific.

The United States is proud of the historic ties between our two countries.We offer our best wishes to you and the people of Indonesia as you celebrate this joyous Independence Day.

