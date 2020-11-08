INDONESIA – AUSTRALIA DAIRY INNOVATION WEBINAR

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, dom 08 novembre 2020

Join us, together with Indonesian Food and Beverage Association – GAPMMI, for a conversation about innovation in dairy industry, and how adopting innovative ideas will help F&B manufacturers win the market.

In the past decade, in addition to further expansion into new and unique product feature such as new product concept, flavours as well as packaging, we are also seeing innovation in the business process to give costumer more convenience when consuming food. In today’s fast changing environment, adopting an innovation-driven business model is more important than ever to stay relevant in the market.

Tapping on experts from Monash Food Innovation, Indonesia Food Innovation Centre and Dairy Australia, the webinar will share insights and innovative ideas on how to develop winning product with Victoria’s dairy proteins.