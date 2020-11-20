venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
INDONESIA AND EUROPEAN UNION HOLD 5TH POLITICAL DIALOGUE: JOINT PRESS RELEASE

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), ven 20 novembre 2020

The 5th Political Dialogue under the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the European Union (EU) and Indonesia took place on 17 November 2020 by video conference.

The Dialogue was very constructive and productive, covering a wide-range of issues of common concern related to bilateral Indonesia-EU cooperation, regional and international issues, such as ASEAN-EU relations, multilateral cooperation (UNGA 75), cooperation to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and global foreign policy developments.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/88965/indonesia-and-european-union-hold-5th-political-dialogue-joint-press-release_en

