INDIVIDUAL GENETIC VARIATION IN IMMUNE SYSTEM MAY AFFECT SEVERITY OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 18 aprile 2020 (American Society for Microbiology) Genetic variability in the human immune system may affect susceptibility to, and severity of infection by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus responsible for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The research is published today, April 17 in the Journal of Virology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology.

