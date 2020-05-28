giovedì, Maggio 28, 2020
INDIGENOUS VETERANS' VIRTUAL CEREMONY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), gio 28 maggio 2020 Online event.
Saturday, May 30, 2020, 11am – 12pm

Indigenous Veterans' Virtual Ceremony

Despite being legally excluded from military service until 1949, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have served in every war and conflict since the Boer War.                                                                       

The Indigenous Veterans’ Ceremony, hosted digitally this year, aims to recognise the invaluable contribution of our Indigenous service people to Australia’s Defence Force both past and present.
                        
Join us online this Saturday at 11am at  to honour a group of people whose service and sacrifice is often overlooked in the telling of Australia’s military history. Find out more on the RSL QLD website.

Event type: Culture, Free
Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D145142298

