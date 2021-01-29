venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
INDIGENOUS-LED CONSERVATION IN THE WESTERN BOREAL FOREST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Event Date: Friday, February 5, 2021

Protecting the Peace: Indigenous-led conservation in the western Boreal Forest

Faisal Moola, Associate Professor, University of Guelph

Friday, February 5
3:30-4:30pm

Zoom details are available upon request via email from <a

Forestry, energy and mineral tenures are widespread and multilayered in British Columbia’s booming Peace Region. Today, more than 65 per cent of the region has felt the impact of industrial development, leaving little intact habitat for threatened species, such as caribou. First Nations, who have relied upon caribou as their primary source of food for thousands of years, can no longer hunt them. Moose populations have also crashed and fish in the Peace River and its tributaries have become tainted with mercury and are no longer safe to consume. The loss of hunting and fishing are an infringement of the Treaty Rights of local First Nations and Canada’s obligations under the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). In the absence of state policy to protect the ecosystems, which are critical to the exercise of Indigenous Rights, local First Nations are exerting their sovereignty in declaring large swaths of traditional territory as Tribal Parks and other Indigenous-led conservation areas. This talk will address the significance of Indigenous-led conservation for the protection of wildlife habitat in the Peace Region – and by extension the rights of Indigenous Peoples who have called the region home for millennia.

Part of the Department of Geography and Environment Speaker Series

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/social-science/2021-02/protecting-the-peace.html

