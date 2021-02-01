(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 01 febbraio 2021
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
India’s Recovery Rate touches 97%; 11,858 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Daily New Cases and deaths continue to follow a downward slide
More than 37.5 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID19
01 FEB 2021 12:11PM by PIB Delhi
With a consistent rise in cumulative recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has reached 97%, one of the highest globally. India’s total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,235) today. The active caseload now consists of just 1.56% of India’s total Positive Cases.
A total of 1,04,34,983 people have recovered so far. 11,858 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. The higher number of recoveries via-a-vis new cases has widened the gap between recovered and active cases to more than 1 crore (10,266,748).
India’s Daily New Cases continue to follow a downward trajectory. From an all-time high of 96,551 on 11th September, 2021, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 11,427 on 1st February,2021.
Country’s Daily new Deaths have fallen below the 120 mark. 118 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
As on 1st February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, more than 37.5 lakh (37,58,843) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.
In the last 24 hours, 14,509 people were vaccinated across 253 sessions. 69,215 sessions have been conducted so far.
|
S. No.
|
States/UTs
|
Beneficiaries Vaccinated
|
1
|
A & N Islands
|
2,727
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
1,87,252
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9,651
|
4
|
Assam
|
38,106
|
5
|
Bihar
|
1,48,293
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
3,447
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
72,704
|
8
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
692
|
9
|
Daman & Diu
|
391
|
10
|
Delhi
|
56,818
|
11
|
Goa
|
4,117
|
12
|
Gujarat
|
2,47,891
|
13
|
Haryana
|
1,25,977
|
14
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
27,734
|
15
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
26,634
|
16
|
Jharkhand
|
40,860
|
17
|
Karnataka
|
3,15,370
|
18
|
Kerala
|
1,65,171
|
19
|
Ladakh
|
1,128
|
20
|
Lakshadweep
|
807
|
21
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2,98,376
|
22
|
Maharashtra
|
2,69,064
|
23
|
Manipur
|
3,987
|
24
|
Meghalaya
|
4,324
|
25
|
Mizoram
|
9,346
|
26
|
Nagaland
|
3,993
|
27
|
Odisha
|
2,06,424
|
28
|
Puducherry
|
2,736
|
29
|
Punjab
|
57,499
|
30
|
Rajasthan
|
3,30,797
|
31
|
Sikkim
|
2,020
|
32
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1,05,821
|
33
|
Telangana
|
1,68,606
|
34
|
Tripura
|
29,796
|
35
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4,63,793
|
36
|
Uttarakhand
|
31,228
|
37
|
West Bengal
|
2,43,143
|
38
|
Miscellaneous
|
52,120
|
Total
|
37,58,843
86.47% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.
Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,730 newly recovered cases. 1,670 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 523 in Tamil Nadu.
11,427 daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours.
80.48% of the new cases are from 5 States and UTs.
Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,266. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,585, while Karnataka reported 522 new cases. Top two states, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively contributed 68.71% of new daily cases.
Six States/UTs account for 76.27% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 21 daily deaths and West Bengal with 9.
