Indian Railways has run 2813 Shramik Special trains, carrying over 37 lakh passengers, till 10 am of 24.05.2020

Congestion position has eased considerably and the mobility of trains has drastically improved

80 per cent of total Shramik Special trains are destined for various destinations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Convergence of trains to these destinations caused congestion in the network

Further, increased time taken in de-boarding of passengers due to the various health and social distancing protocols at the stations led to congestion at terminals which further affects network congestion

To ease the congestion few trains were diverted via Mathura, Jharsuguda.

Round the clock monitoring at Railway Board level, Zonal Railway level and Divisional level

IRCTC and Railways have mobilized resources to ensure regular supply of meals and water to the Shramik Special trains and minimize inconvenience to the passengers.