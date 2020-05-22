(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 22 maggio 2020

Ministry of Railways

Indian Railways green lights re-opening of reservation counters & booking through Common Service Centers (CSCs) and Agents.



Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner tomorrow along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner tomorrow along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions Opening of booking centers will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services



Posted On:

21 MAY 2020 9:12PM by PIB Delhi

Indian Railways is going to open reservation counters for booking of reserved tickets in a phased manner.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions. These reservation counters will open from tomorrow in a phased manner, along with dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions.

Indian Railways has also allowed booking of Reservation Tickets through the Common Service Centers and Ticketing agents w.e.f tomorrow.

It may be noted that running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local State Governments as per the existing protocols.

Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded restoration of passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travelers from all parts of India in reserved trains.

Zonal railways may adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

**

DJN/MKV

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 376

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1625892