venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
Breaking News

LA “GIOIA DEL VANGELO” E LA PANDEMIA: DIARIO DALLA BARACCOPOLI

SECRETARY OF DEFENSE VISITS NSA AND U.S. CYBER COMMAND

APPELLO ALLE DONAZIONI DAL PATRIARCATO LATINO DI GERUSALEMME

ADAPTING TEACHING PRACTICE FOR REMOTE EDUCATION AT A SPECIAL NEEDS SECONDARY SCHOOL

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS A.KALININ PRESENTS HIS CREDENTIALS TO THE PRESIDENT OF MOLDOVA

£11M CATON ROAD, LANCASTER FLOOD RISK MITIGATION SCHEME CONTINUES IN LINE WITH…

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – 26/05/2020 SEDUTA/E N. 221

PADRE NICOLáS, UN UOMO DI DIO AL SERVIZIO DEL PAPA E DELLA…

REGULAR DIALOGUE AND CO-OPERATION BETWEEN THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SLOVAK…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2502 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » INDIAN RAILWAYS GREEN LIGHTS RE-OPENING OF RESERVATION COUNTERS & BOOKING THROUGH COMMON SERVICE CENTERS (CSCS) AND AGENTS.

INDIAN RAILWAYS GREEN LIGHTS RE-OPENING OF RESERVATION COUNTERS & BOOKING THROUGH COMMON SERVICE CENTERS (CSCS) AND AGENTS.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 22 maggio 2020

Ministry of Railways

Indian Railways green lights re-opening of reservation counters & booking through Common Service Centers (CSCs) and Agents.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner tomorrow along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions

Opening of booking centers will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services


Posted On:
21 MAY 2020 9:12PM by PIB Delhi

Indian Railways is going to open reservation counters for booking of reserved tickets in a phased manner.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify opening of reservation counters as per local needs and conditions. These reservation counters will open from tomorrow in a phased manner, along with dissemination of information about their respective locations and timings as per the local needs and conditions.

Indian Railways has also allowed booking of Reservation Tickets through the Common Service Centers and Ticketing agents w.e.f tomorrow.

It may be noted that running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local State Governments as per the existing protocols.

Opening of all these booking facilities once again will mark an important step in the graded  restoration of  passenger railway services and making the task of ticket booking easy for all prospective travelers from all parts of India in reserved trains.

Zonal railways may adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

**

DJN/MKV

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 376

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1625892

Post collegati

COVID-19 HAS HAD MAJOR IMPACT ON SEED POTATO GROWERS

Redazione

PM TO VISIT WEST BENGAL AND ODISHA TOMORROW TO TAKE STOCK OF THE SITUATION IN THE WAKE OF CYCLONE AMPHAN

Redazione

INDIAN RAILWAYS GREEN LIGHTS RE-OPENING OF RESERVATION COUNTERS & BOOKING THROUGH COMMON SERVICE CENTERS (CSCS) AND AGENTS.

Redazione

SUPER CYCLONIC STORM ‘AMPHAN’ (AT 2030 HRS IST)LAY AS A DEPRESSIONOVER BANGLADESH

Redazione

TECTONIC SHIFT IN THE US DOMESTIC CRUDE OIL GRADES MARKET

Redazione

FISCAL AND ECONOMIC UPDATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More