(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Ministry of Railways

Indian Railways generate more than 5.5 lakhs mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in 6 States viz. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Ministry of Railways is monitoring the progress made in these projects and work opportunities generated for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme

Till 14th August, 2020, payment of Rs 1336.84 Crores have been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented

Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ being implemented in 116 districts in 6 states

Around 165 Railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states worth Rs.2988 Crores


Posted On:
16 AUG 2020 4:04PM by PIB Delhi

Indian Railways has generated more than 5.5 lakhs mandays of work under Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyan in 6 States viz. Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry is closely monitoring the progress made in these projects and generation of work opportunities for the migrant labours of these states under this scheme. Around 165 Railway infrastructure projects are being executed in these states worth Rs.2988 Crores. Till 14th August, 2020, 11296 workers have been engaged in this Abhiyaan and the payment of Rs 1336.84 Crores has been released to the contractors for the projects being implemented.

Railway has appointed nodal officers in each district as well as in the States so that a close coordination is established with the State Government. Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal has directed Railway administration at Zonal level to act proactively to ensure migrants’ are engaged in projects and paid accordingly.

Railway has identified no. of railway works which are being executed under this scheme  . The  works are related to (i) construction and maintenance of approach roads for level crossings, (ii) development & cleaning of silted waterways, trenches and drains along the track, (iii) construction and maintenance of approach road to railway stations, (iv) repair and widening of existing railway embankments / cuttings, (v) plantation of trees at extreme boundary of railway land and (vi) protection works of existing embankments/ cuttings/bridges.

It may be noted that Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched a massive employment -cum- rural public works campaign named Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan to empower and provide livelihood opportunities in areas/ villages witnessing large number of returnee migrant workers affected by the devastating COVID-19 on 20th June 2020. The Prime Minister announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 Crores would be spent for building durable rural infrastructure under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan.

This Abhiyaan of 125 days, is being undertaken in mission mode, and involves focused implementation of 25 categories of works/ activities in 116 districts, each with a large concentration of returnee migrant workers in 6 states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. Public works is being undertaken during this campaign will have a resource envelope of Rs. 50,000 crores.

The Abhiyaan is a convergent effort between 12 different Ministries/Departments, namely; Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture, to expedite implementation of 25 public infrastructure works and works relating to augmentation of livelihood opportunities.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646280

