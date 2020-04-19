(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Indian Naval Hospital Ship Patanjali at the Forefront of Fight Against Covid-19 at Karwar





19 APR 2020 1:23PM by PIB Delhi

Indian Naval Hospital Patanjali at Karwar has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19, by treating the patients from the Uttara Kannada district.

Acting on a request from the Karwar District Administration upon announcement of nation-wide lockdown on 25 Mar 20, INHS Patanjali was prepared in every aspect within 24 hours to receive the first group of COVID-19 positive patients on 28 Mar 2020. A team of three doctors, nine medical staff alongwith and nine support staff has ensured 24 x 7 care to the nine COVID-19 positive patients admitted thus far.

Out of the nine patients admitted at the hospital, eight have been cured and discharged so far. With the discharge of these eight patients over last few days, the hospital is now attending to a lone patient admitted on 16 Apr who is also responding favourably to the treatment.

In view of this additional responsibility, INS Patanjali has made alternate arrangements for routine medical attention to the large population of service personnel and families dependent on the hospital.

