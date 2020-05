(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), lun 11 maggio 2020 On 09 May 20, the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out its latest task as part of its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations by assisting the state government of Andhra Pradesh in tackling the Vizag gas leak.

