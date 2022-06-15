Indian Air Force-2022-06-15 03:17

26.9 C
Rome
mercoledì, Giugno 15, 2022
Indian Air Force

By Redazione
Redazione

“देश पुकारे जब सबको”

#अग्निपथ योजना के अंतर्गत भारतीय वायु सेना में #अग्निवीर बनने का सुनेहरा मौका ।
अधीक जानकारी मिलेगी https://t.co/zLjVZR7XLf
वेबसाइट पर।
#Agniveer
#Agnipath https://t.co/qIGaCCFA1p
Twitter – Indian Air Force

