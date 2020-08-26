mercoledì, Agosto 26, 2020
Breaking News

L’ASSISTENZA AI RIFUGIATI TRA LE SFIDE POSTE DAL COVID-19

IL CONCILIO DI ALBINO LUCIANI

UPDATE ON FACE COVERINGS IN SCHOOLS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 26, 2020

DESIGNATIONS OF IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATORS

DESIGNATIONS OF IRANIAN HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATORS

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN MOSCOW, RUSSIA

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE BIEGUN’S MEETINGS IN MOSCOW, RUSSIA

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

THE SEVENTH MEETING OF THE U.S.-JAPAN COMPREHENSIVE DIALOGUE ON SPACE

Agenparl

INDIA TO RESTART SHIP RECYCLING YARDS AT SACHANA

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 26 agosto 2020

According to the government release, the ship-breaking yard in Sachana will be modelled on the one in Alang, although industry…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1133658/India%20to%20restart%20ship%20recycling%20yards%20at%20Sachana?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

Post collegati

INDIA TO RESTART SHIP RECYCLING YARDS AT SACHANA

Redazione

07458: EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED, BY AGE. RESIDENT POPULATION

Redazione

08930: EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT FOR PERSONS AGED 15-74, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED, 3-MONTHS MOVING AVERAGE

Redazione

08931: EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT FOR PERSONS AGED 15-74, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED AND TREND-CYCLE, 3-MONTHS MOVING AVERAGE, BY SEX AND AGE

Redazione

05717: OUTBOUND TRIPS TO SELECTED COUNTRIES, BY PURPOSE OF THE TRIP (1 000 TRIPS)

Redazione

06921: TRIPS, BY MODE OF TRANSPORT AND TYPE OF TRIP (MILLION TRIPS)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More