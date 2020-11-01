domenica, Novembre 1, 2020
INDIA SUSTAINS TREND OF DECLINING ACTIVE CASES

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 01 novembre 2020

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India sustains trend of declining Active Cases

Continues to have one of the lowest cases per million globally

Active caseload below 6 lakh for the third consecutive day

17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average


Posted On:
01 NOV 2020 11:29AM by PIB Delhi

India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained .

Presently India’s total active caseload is  5,70,458.  

The active cases have dropped to only 6.97% of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases.

This sustained achievement is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, timely tracking, quick hospitalization and adherence to the Standard Treatment Protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across the public and private hospitals and for the home isolation cases.

The trajectory of the active caseload across different States/UTs has been diverse demonstrating their focused efforts and gradual progress in their fight against COVID19. Karnataka has reported a steep decline in the active cases in the past 24 hours.

With the consistent decline in the active cases, the cases per million in India are among lowest in the world. India’s average cases per million stand at 5,930.

17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average.

There has been a steady decline in the number of deaths in India. 470 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. India’s deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stand at 88.

21 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average.

The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by rising percentage of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 74,91,513. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 69 lakh (69,21,055).

With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

Higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 91.54%. 58,684 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 46,963.

76% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new recovered cases with more than 7,000 single day recoveries. Delhi and West Bengal, both have added more than 4,000 to the new recoveries.

46,963 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours.

77% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases.

470 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 78% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 15% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (74 deaths).

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1669254

