(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 20 novembre 2020

Market Year (MY) 2020/21 (out-year/October-September) centrifugal sugar (sugar) production will grow by 17 percent to 33.7 million metric tons (MMT). Uttar Pradesh remains India’s largest producer of sugar followed by the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Assuming a return to more normal market conditions in a postCOVID-19 India, the country will export 6 MMT of sugar. A modest rise in domestic sugar consumption is foreseen, reaching 28.5 MMT, which will lead to ending stocks of 14.8 MMT, or roughly equivalent to a sevenmonth supply at average consumption levels.

India: Sugar Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-sugar-semi-annual-4