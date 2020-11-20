venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
Breaking News

OSCE PROJECT CO-ORDINATOR IN UKRAINE: UK STATEMENT

LINAS LINKEVIčIUS: THE EU NEEDS TO EXPAND SANCTIONS AGAINST THE BELARUSIAN REGIME

STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT: PM STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE ON THE INTEGRATED REVIEW:…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 20, 2020

COVID-19. VICARIO GENERALE DI RODI: RIFUGIATI, VOLTO DI CRISTO

TRA LE SFIDE DELLA SOMALIA CI SONO ANCHE LE ELEZIONI

COVID-19: EUROPE NEEDS TO PREPARE BETTER FOR COMING OUT OF NEW STRICT…

KONING ONTVANGT VOORZITTER TWEEDE KAMER, VOORZITTER EERSTE KAMER EN VICE-PRESIDENT RAAD VAN…

COVID-19, BASSETTI IN CONVALESCENZA A ROMA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS L.MARYNICH MEETS THE FIRST DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS…

Agenparl

INDIA: SUGAR SEMI-ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 20 novembre 2020

Market Year (MY) 2020/21 (out-year/October-September) centrifugal sugar (sugar) production will grow by 17 percent to 33.7 million metric tons (MMT). Uttar Pradesh remains India’s largest producer of sugar followed by the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. Assuming a return to more normal market conditions in a postCOVID-19 India, the country will export 6 MMT of sugar. A modest rise in domestic sugar consumption is foreseen, reaching 28.5 MMT, which will lead to ending stocks of 14.8 MMT, or roughly equivalent to a sevenmonth supply at average consumption levels.

India: Sugar Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-sugar-semi-annual-4

Post collegati

INDIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

INDIA: SUGAR SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

COLOMBIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

MAINE CDC REVISES COVID-19 PROBABLE CASE INVESTIGATIONS

Redazione

EGYPT: AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNUAL

Redazione

GAO’S FRAUDNET HOTLINE READY TO HELP COMBAT FRAUD UNDER COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More