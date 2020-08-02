domenica, Agosto 2, 2020
INDIA RECORDS HIGHEST EVER SINGLE DAY COVID-19 RECOVERIES OF 51,255

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), dom 02 agosto 2020

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India records highest ever single day COVID-19 recoveries of 51,255

Total recoveries nearly 11.5 lakh

Recovery Rate reaches a new high of 65.44%

Case Fatality Rate continues its downward slide to 2.13%


Posted On:
02 AUG 2020 12:40PM by PIB Delhi

A staggering more than 51,000 recoveries were registered in India in the last 24 hours. With 51,225 patients cured and discharged, India’s total recoveries from COVID-19 have touched 11,45,629. With the highest ever single day increase in recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has seen a high of 65.44%. This means that more and more COVID-19 patients are getting cured and discharged.

Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and State/UT governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline health and other workers and COVID-19 warriors across sectors have ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise.

Description: WhatsApp Image 2020-08-02 at 10.57.03.jpeg

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573 which has increased to 5,77,899 as on today. The active cases are the actual case load for India and currently the active cases (5,67,730) account for 32.43% of the total cases and all are under medical supervision either in hospitals and in home isolation.

The successful and coordination implementation of the effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care framework, have resulted in a consistent trend of rising Recovery Rate and progressively reducing Case Fatality Rate. India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.13% as compared to the global average.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to and other queries on and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91- or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at  https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

0https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf’>https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1642995

