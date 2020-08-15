sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
INDIA REACHES ANOTHER RECORD OF HIGHEST SINGLE DAY RECOVERIES

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), sab 15 agosto 2020

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

India reaches another record of highest single day recoveries

57,381 recover in the last 24 hours

32 States & UTs report higher than 50% Recovery Rate

India tests highest single day COVID samples of 8.6 lakh


Posted On:
15 AUG 2020 1:07PM by PIB Delhi

On a continuous path of registering high single day recoveries, India has touched another peak of posting the highest recoveries of COVID-19 cases in a single day. 57,381 have recovered and discharged in the past 24 hours.

With such high level of recoveries, India’s Recovery Rate has soared past 70% ensuring more and more patients are recovering. To further build on this achievement, 32 States/UTs have exceeded the 50% mark. 12 States/UTs have exceeded the national Recovery Rate.

Image

With more patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases), the total recoveries have crossed the 18 lakh mark today (18,08,936). The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and crossed 11 lakh (pegged at 11,40,716 today).

This is a result of coordinated efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments which has led to a continuous increase in average daily recoveries.

The current active cases (6,68,220) compose the actual case load of the country. It is 26.45% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours. They are under active medical supervision.

Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved services of the ambulances for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgradation of clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients by active technical guidance through tele-consultation sessions of AIIMS, New Delhi etc., have in tandem resulted in seamless efficient patient management. This has ensured that India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is maintained below the global average. It is on a  continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94%.

India’s TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy has achieved another peak with 8,68,679 tests done in the last 24 hours. This has taken the cumulative tests to more than 2.85 crore.

The graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1465 labs in the country; 968 labs in the government sector and 497 private labs. These include:

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 751 (Govt: 448 + Private 303)

TrueNat based testing labs: 597 (Govt: 486 + Private: 111)

CBNAAT based testing labs: 117 (Govt: 34 + Private: 83)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to and other queries on and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91- or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf.

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646037

