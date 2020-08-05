mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
INDIA: MONSOON UPDATE – JULY 2020

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 05 agosto 2020

On July 31, the Indian Meteorological Department issued its Long-Range Forecast for rainfall during the second half (August –September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon. The rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 percent of the long period average (LPA). Below normal rains in Northwest and Central India in July offset the early start to the monsoon in June. The cumulative rainfall for the Southwest Monsoon 2020 reported by the Indian Meteorological Department, as of July 31, 2020, is in normal range similar to the fifty-year average of 452 millimeters. The kharif crop planting acreage is 14 percent higher than last year, with significant area increases for rice, pulses, and oilseeds.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-monsoon-update-july-2020

