(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 luglio 2020

The calendar year (CY) 2020 cattle (Bos taurus or Bos indicus) and water buffalo (Bubalus bubalis) population is estimated at 303.1 million head, 400,000 head above last year. Despite the growth, the CY 2020 carabeef and beef production is expected to fall 12.2 percent from last year to 3.8 MMT due to a slower economy and restricted or limited movement of cattle-livestock during the national lockdown. After the lockdown is eased, some pent-up demand on the trade front will push CY 2020 export sales to 1.1 million metric tons (MMT), which will still be 23 percent below last year. Please note: ‘Carabeef & beef’ production and trade are reported in carcass weight equivalent (CWE).

India: Livestock and Products Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-livestock-and-products-semi-annual-3