(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 17 aprile 2020

On April 15, 2020, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) published detailed guidance on specific measures for food businesses to follow to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In the press note released along with the document, FSSAI stated that the guidance is “intended for all types of food businesses including food service, transport, and retail operations,” and “has been developed based on the best practices currently recognized and adopted internationally.”

India: Food Safety Standards Authority of India Issues Guidance for Food Business Operators During COVID-19

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-food-safety-standards-authority-india-issues-guidance-food-business-operators-during