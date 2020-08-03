lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
INDIA: COMPLIANCE TIMELINE EXTENDED ON COMMERCIAL FEEDS AND FEED MATERIALS STANDARDS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 03 agosto 2020

On July 24, 2020, the Government of India’s (GOI) Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) extended the compliance date for stakeholders to adopt standards established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) related to the commercial feeds/feed materials intended for meat and milk producing animals. The new compliance date is January 1, 2021, and the timeline has been extended in order to accommodate requests from industry stakeholders as they deal with the current COVID-19 situation and subsequent lockdown orders issued by the GOI.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-compliance-timeline-extended-commercial-feeds-and-feed-materials-standards

