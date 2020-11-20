(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 20 novembre 2020

FAS Mumbai estimates marketing year (MY) 2020/21 coffee crop (Oct/Sep) at 5.25 million 60-kilogram bags. Above normal southwest monsoon rains followed by a moderate northeast monsoon is expected to support higher yields. Exports are estimated at 5.46 million 60-kilogram bags as demand gradually recovers in international markets. Domestic coffee consumption is estimated at 1.18 million 60- kilogram bags, largely driven by at-home consumption, as the hospitality and institutional sectors recover slowly from COVID-19 related restrictions.

India: Coffee Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-coffee-semi-annual-5