venerdì, Novembre 20, 2020
Breaking News

OSCE PROJECT CO-ORDINATOR IN UKRAINE: UK STATEMENT

LINAS LINKEVIčIUS: THE EU NEEDS TO EXPAND SANCTIONS AGAINST THE BELARUSIAN REGIME

STATEMENT TO PARLIAMENT: PM STATEMENT TO THE HOUSE ON THE INTEGRATED REVIEW:…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 20, 2020

COVID-19. VICARIO GENERALE DI RODI: RIFUGIATI, VOLTO DI CRISTO

TRA LE SFIDE DELLA SOMALIA CI SONO ANCHE LE ELEZIONI

COVID-19: EUROPE NEEDS TO PREPARE BETTER FOR COMING OUT OF NEW STRICT…

KONING ONTVANGT VOORZITTER TWEEDE KAMER, VOORZITTER EERSTE KAMER EN VICE-PRESIDENT RAAD VAN…

COVID-19, BASSETTI IN CONVALESCENZA A ROMA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS L.MARYNICH MEETS THE FIRST DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS…

Agenparl

INDIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), ven 20 novembre 2020

FAS Mumbai estimates marketing year (MY) 2020/21 coffee crop (Oct/Sep) at 5.25 million 60-kilogram bags. Above normal southwest monsoon rains followed by a moderate northeast monsoon is expected to support higher yields. Exports are estimated at 5.46 million 60-kilogram bags as demand gradually recovers in international markets. Domestic coffee consumption is estimated at 1.18 million 60- kilogram bags, largely driven by at-home consumption, as the hospitality and institutional sectors recover slowly from COVID-19 related restrictions.

India: Coffee Semi-annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/india-coffee-semi-annual-5

Post collegati

INDIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

INDIA: SUGAR SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

COLOMBIA: COFFEE SEMI-ANNUAL

Redazione

MAINE CDC REVISES COVID-19 PROBABLE CASE INVESTIGATIONS

Redazione

EGYPT: AGRICULTURAL BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNUAL

Redazione

GAO’S FRAUDNET HOTLINE READY TO HELP COMBAT FRAUD UNDER COVID-19 ASSISTANCE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More