In February 2021, sold production of industry was
by 2.7% higher than in February 2020, when an increase
was recorded by 4.8% as compared to the previous year,
whereas in comparison with January 2021, it increased by
4.3%. In the period January-February of 2021, sold
production of industry was by 2.0% higher than in the
corresponding period of 2020, which saw a growth by
2.7%.
Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/industry-construction-fixed-assets/industry/index-numbers-of-sold-production-of-industry-in-february-2021,12,26.html