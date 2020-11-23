INDEX NUMBERS OF CONSTRUCTION AND ASSEMBLY PRODUCTION IN OCTOBER 2020

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 23 novembre 2020

23.11.2020

According to preliminary data construction and assembly production (in constant prices) carried out domestically by construction enterprises employing more than 9 persons was in October 2020 by 5.9% lower than a year before (against a decrease by 4.1% the year before) and by 0.4% higher compared with September 2020 (against a decrease by 3.8% the year before).

