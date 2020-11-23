lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

PAPA FRANCESCO: LE SITUAZIONI ‘COVID’ E LE TRE SOLITUDINI DELLA MIA VITA

MINISTERS HAAVISTO AND SKINNARI TO CO-HOST 2020 AFGHANISTAN CONFERENCE IN GENEVA

ECONOMY OF FRANCESCO: COME IL SOGNO DEI GIOVANI SI FA REALTà

USA, IL MICHIGAN HA DECISO DI CERTIFICARE I RISULTATI DELLE ELEZIONI LUNEDì…

FESTIVAL DELLA DOTTRINA SOCIALE: LA DECIMA A VERONA MA ANCHE IN ALTRE…

NCSI PUBLISHES “EDUCATION IN THE SULTANATE FROM ILLITERACY TO GRADUATE STUDIES”

FOREIGN MINISTRY’S STATEMENT ON GEORGIA’S PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – PETIZIONE N. 341 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

USA, DATI ELETTORALI: IL MESSAGGIO ANTI-GLOBALISMO E PRO-POLIZIA DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP VINCE…

GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DAL TRATTATO PER I VOLI DI SORVEGLIANZA…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » INDEX NUMBERS OF CONSTRUCTION AND ASSEMBLY PRODUCTION IN OCTOBER 2020

INDEX NUMBERS OF CONSTRUCTION AND ASSEMBLY PRODUCTION IN OCTOBER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WARSAW (POLAND), lun 23 novembre 2020

23.11.2020

According to preliminary data construction and assembly production (in constant prices) carried out domestically by construction enterprises employing more than 9 persons was in October 2020 by 5.9% lower than a year before (against a decrease by 4.1% the year before) and by 0.4% higher compared with September 2020 (against a decrease by 3.8% the year before).

Fonte/Source: https://stat.gov.pl/en/topics/industry-construction-fixed-assets/construction/index-numbers-of-construction-and-assembly-production-in-october-2020,8,24.html

Post collegati

AVVISO DI MOBILITà UNIVERSITà DEGLI STUDI DELLA CAMPANIA – N.1 POSTO CAT.B

Redazione

RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION IN THE PERIOD OF JANUARY-OCTOBER 2020

Redazione

RETAIL SALES INDEX – OCTOBER 2020

Redazione

FINANCIAL RESULTS OF NON-FINANCIAL ENTERPRISES IN I-IX OF 2020

Redazione

PRICES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS IN OCTOBER 2020

Redazione

INDEX NUMBERS OF CONSTRUCTION AND ASSEMBLY PRODUCTION IN OCTOBER 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More