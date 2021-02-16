martedì, Febbraio 16, 2021

INDEPENDENT REPORT: POWER TO THE PEOPLE: INDEPENDENT REPORT ON COMPETITION POLICY

(AGENPARL) -BIRMINGHAM (ENGLAND), mar 16 febbraio 2021

The final report on competition policy by John Penrose MP was commissioned by the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in September 2020. In the report, John Penrose considers ways to improve consumer protection and promote competition, and makes a range of recommendations.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/power-to-the-people-independent-report-on-competition-policy

