INDEPENDENT REPORT: FINAL REPORT – THE ECONOMICS OF BIODIVERSITY: THE DASGUPTA REVIEW

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/final-report-the-economics-of-biodiversity-the-dasgupta-review
The British Government says that this report is: “Grounded in a deep understanding of ecosystem processes…” https://www.gov.uk/government/news/nature-is-a-blind-spot-in-economics-that-we-ignore-at-our-peril-says-dasgupta-review
It is not.
The Dasgupta report is a vast compilation but seems to have `feet of clay’ in the context of the ecology of biological diversity.
On p. 36 it claims that: “…biodiversity plays the same role in natural capital as diversity does in financial portfolios: it reduces variability (uncertainty) in yield.” This is spurious comparison. Financial portfolios are a result of intelligent management: in Nature there is no intelligence whatever in assembling species nor is there any purpose in reducing yield variability. Some of the most productive vegetation is in fact monodominant (Mora forests, mangroves, reed beds all over the place). The Dasgupta report ignores vast areas of global vegetation with an evolutionary history of often tens of millions of years.
There is confusion: one example p. 69 “… diversity enhances ecosystem productivity”, closely followed on p. 70 “…kelp forests are among the most productive ecosystems in the world”. But kelp (Macrocystis pyrifera) is monodominant. It doesn’t need diversity to be the largest of the algae and the fastest growing plant and a huge supplier of ecosystem services.
Page 69 tries to relate functional diversity to ecosystem productivity but cites just five papers, four of which are co-authored by Tilman, with nothing cited from the large corpus of papers challenging Tilman. This is not acceptable.
Page 72 gives praise to another Tilman et al. paper [https://doi.org/10.1038/nature01014], described by Dasgupta as: “… an illuminating study [of] the positive feedback between modern agricultural practices and biodiversity loss leading in turn to weakening the basis of crop production …”. In this paper Tilman et al. claim: “…Recently, an important and costly pathogen of rice was controlled in a large region of China by planting alternating rows of two rice varieties” This refers to the infamous Zhu et al. 2000 paper, now widely discredited, which did not report `alternating rows’ but a 1:6 mixture of traditional susceptible rice planted with a modern hybrid rice bred to be disease resistant variety.
The six hundred and two pages of the report are undermined by a couple of pages where Dasgupta gets the ecology (and Nature) very wrong.