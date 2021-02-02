INDEPENDENT REPORT: FINAL REPORT – THE ECONOMICS OF BIODIVERSITY: THE DASGUPTA REVIEW

(AGENPARL) – WESTMINSTER, LONDON, (UK), mar 02 febbraio 2021

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a

version of this document in a more accessible format, please email <a

Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/final-report-the-economics-of-biodiversity-the-dasgupta-review