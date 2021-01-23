sabato, Gennaio 23, 2021
INCREASING COMPLEXITY IN SMALL-ANGLE X-RAY AND NEUTRON SCATTERING EXPERIMENTS: FROM BIOLOGICAL MEMBRANE MIMICS TO LIVE CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 23 gennaio 2021

Soft Matter, 2021, 17,222-232
DOI: 10.1039/C9SM02352F, Review Article
Open Access Open Access
Enrico F. Semeraro, Lisa Marx, Moritz P. K. Frewein, Georg Pabst
We review compositional models for analyzing small-angle X-ray and neutron scattering data of complex membrane mimics and live cells.
