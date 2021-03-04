giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
INCLUSIVE INNOVATION IN RESEARCH – INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), gio 04 marzo 2021

Event Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

A virtual event hosted by Ontario Research & Commercialization Alliance (ORCA) to gain practical insight on the impact of equity, diversity and inclusivity in innovative research.

Join us as we celebrate International Women’s Day by welcoming speakers and panel members to share their knowledge and expertise on how we can incorporate equity, diversity and inclusion practices when building research and innovation teams.

Dr. Dominique Bérubé, VP of Research at SSHRC, is our MC for the event, providing introductory remarks and guiding us through the two panel sessions.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/general-events/2021-03/inclusive-innovation-in-research.html

