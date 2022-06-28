Including the elderly in our digital society

(AGENPARL) – JÃ¶NKÃ¶PING mar 28 giugno 2022

“Through SeniorNet, I used to run courses for older people. Despite no longer running courses, I often help people who call me when they are having trouble using their computer or the internet. The problem for many older people is that they do not understand that the computer is not just a device for typing on, but a useful tool. If you don’t know how and for what it should be used, it can be hard to get over the threshold of purchasing a phone or tablet. However, above all they must be provided with better opportunities to test it and try it out with someone they trust, whether that be friends, through community initiatives, or at libraries, for example.”

Birgitta Jonsson also knows from her own experience that internet access and knowledge of social media can have enormous significance for individual health. In 2014, she suffered a stroke and during her hospital stay, Facebook became a way back to social life.

“I completely lost contact with the world when I was in the ICU. However, I succeeded in bringing my laptop with me and when I connected to Facebook, my friends were suddenly close to me again. I was back to my normal life! That was crucial for my rehabilitation. Social media has been equally important during the pandemic. There have been many days when I didn’t physically meet a single person, and I do not know how I could have survived without all my conversations and discussions on Facebook and Twitter.”

New instrument

The research continues at Jönköping University and one upcoming example is the development of an instrument to measure the digital skills of older people. It is being run by Caroline Fischl, Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy at the School of Health and Welfare. The instrument will be tested in a study conducted in collaboration with Hiroshima University from 2022 to 2023.

“The aim is to identify the digital activities that pose difficulties for older users. Do they understand what is happening on the screen? Can they forward information and complete the whole activity? With clearer answers to these questions, we will be able to better measure and develop user skills,” says Caroline Fischl.

