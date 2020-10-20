mercoledì, Ottobre 21, 2020
INCIDENT BROUGHT TO SAFE CONCLUSION, QUARRY PLACE, WOODHOUSE, LEEDS.

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 20 ottobre 2020

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

At 6.58am today (20/10) police were called to Quarry Place, Woodhouse, Leeds, over concerns about the behaviour of a man at an address.

The man was refusing to come out and an operation, involving firearms officer and negotiators, was put in place to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

With increasing concerns for the man’s welfare, officers entered the property and detained the man without incident shortly before 11am.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/incident-brought-safe-conclusion-quarry-place-woodhouse-leeds

