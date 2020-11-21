INAUGURAL U.S.-TAIWAN ECONOMIC PROSPERITY PARTNERSHIP DIALOGUE

(AGENPARL) – sab 21 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Office of the Spokesperson

The close relationship between the United States and Taiwan is rooted in our commitment to the defense of freedom and the promotion of democratic values. Our partnership is built on economic investment and shared people-to-people ties, and we share a vision for the world that includes the rule of law, transparency, reciprocity, prosperity, the protection of human rights, and security for all. These are the same principles that are embodied in the Clean Network, of which we both have the honor of being members.

Guided by these principles and recognizing the importance of our relationship, the United States and Taiwan, under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), held the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership (EPP) Dialogue today in Washington, DC. The EPP Dialogue was an opportunity to continue work in existing areas of economic cooperation while also forging new economic ties between the United States and Taiwan. Led by the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach, the U.S. delegation included Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell and AIT Taipei Director Brent Christensen. The Taiwan delegation included Minister without Portfolio John Deng, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-Hua, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-Tsong, and Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs C.C. Chen.

The EPP Dialogue covered a broad range of economic issues including the Clean Network, 5G networks and telecommunications security, supply chains, investment screening, clean infrastructure cooperation, renewable energy, global health, science and technology, and womens economic empowerment, education and entrepreneurship. As a sign of continued and expanded commitment to science and technology collaboration, AIT and TECRO also announced their intention to negotiate a Science and Technology Agreement to advance joint understanding and collaboration on a broad range of science and technology topics.

Future EPP Dialogues will help strengthen the U.S.-Taiwan economic relationship, further magnify the two societies respect for democracy, and strengthen our shared commitment to free markets, entrepreneurship, and freedom.

