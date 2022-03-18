(AGENPARL) – ven 18 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/18/2022 03:16 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez hosted the inaugural meeting of the Clean Energy Resources Advisory Committee (CERAC), a new private sector advisory group, on March 15.

The 15 CERAC member entities represent a range of sectors – including automotive; mining and processing; battery manufacturing; recycling; traceability; mining standards; and mineral investments – and will advise the Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources on strategies, programs, and policies related to clean energy mineral supply chains.

Through Executive Order 14017, America’s Supply Chains, and a range of other initiatives, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking an action-based approach to bolstering supply chains key to U.S. economic interests and – in the case of minerals for clean technologies – U.S. climate objectives. Private sector engagement and partnership is vital to these efforts, and CERAC will strengthen the Department of State’s robust engagement with private sector entities working in the critical minerals space.

