INACTIVE PERSONS AGED 15-74 BY REASON OF INACTIVITY, QUARTERS

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 15 maggio 2020
Unit: thousands
|2019
|2020
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|3rd quarter
|4th quarter
|1st quarter
|Total
|286.8
|277.6
|276.0
|273.4
|278.9
|Education
|73.8
|65.0
|63.2
|71.7
|70.1
|Illness or disability
|62.9
|61.4
|67.8
|61.2
|62.2
|Pregnancy, maternity or parental leave
|25.0
|26.2
|26.3
|22.9
|23.5
|Taking care of children or other members of family
|15.0
|17.6
|17.6
|12.7
|14.1
|Retirement age
|87.8
|89.0
|79.5
|84.5
|86.2
|Discouraged (lost hope to find work)
|4.5
|2.9
|4.5
|4.1
|4.4
|Other reason
|17.8
|15.4
|17.2
|16.4
|18.5
Data as XLS file
Source data in the statistical database: ML452
Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/37211