venerdì, Maggio 15, 2020
INACTIVE PERSONS AGED 15-74 BY REASON OF INACTIVITY, QUARTERS

(AGENPARL) – TALLINN (ESTONIA), ven 15 maggio 2020

Unit: thousands

2019 2020
1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter
Total 286.8 277.6 276.0 273.4 278.9
Education 73.8 65.0 63.2 71.7 70.1
Illness or disability 62.9 61.4 67.8 61.2 62.2
Pregnancy, maternity or parental leave 25.0 26.2 26.3 22.9 23.5
Taking care of children or other members of family 15.0 17.6 17.6 12.7 14.1
Retirement age 87.8 89.0 79.5 84.5 86.2
Discouraged (lost hope to find work) 4.5 2.9 4.5 4.1 4.4
Other reason 17.8 15.4 17.2 16.4 18.5

Data as XLS file
Source data in the statistical database: ML452

Fonte/Source: https://www.stat.ee/37211

