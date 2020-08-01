sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
Breaking News

APPRENTICES TO GET JOBS BOOST

POVERTY AND SOCIAL PROTECTION IN BULGARIA

PRIVACY PROVISION, PAYMENT LATENCY, AND ROLE OF COLLATERAL

IMMIGRATION AND EMPLOYMENT: SUBSTITUTE VERSUS COMPLEMENTARY LABOR IN SELECTED AFRICAN COUNTRIES

MIGRANTI, DI MAIO: DOBBIAMO FARE UN ACCORDO DI COOPERAZIONE CON LA TUNISIA

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS I.SOKOL MEETS DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE

SPEED MENTORING EVENT COMING SOON!

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS V.MAKEI WITH MINISTER…

UPDATE:  AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION SCHEDULE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2572 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – RELAZIONE

Agenparl

IN VIVO PHARMACODYNAMIC EVALUATION OF ANTIDEPRESSANTS BASED ON FLUX MITOCHONDRIAL CYS IN LIVING MICE VIA NEAR INFRARED FLUORESCENCE IMAGING

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 01 agosto 2020

The establishment of an objective and effective approach is imperative for the depression diagnosis and anti-depression efficacy evaluation, which might eliminate the drawbacks of current clinical diagnoses that rests on subjective scales. Oxidative stress may lead to depression with an excess of oxidants, but correspondingly, reductants play essential roles in retaining redox homeostasis, one of which is mitochondrial cysteine (Cys). Therefore, real-time and in-situ monitoring of mitochondrial Cys fluctuations in mouse brain is expected to achieve effective diagnosis and pharmacodynamic evaluation of depression. Herein, we developed a near-infrared fluorescence imaging probe (CSS) for the detection of mitochondrial Cys in mouse brain. CSS is responsive to changes in the level of Cys at 705 nm and has high sensitivity, selectivity, temporal-spatial resolution and deep tissue penetration. Utilizing the probe, we revealed that the concentration of mitochondrial Cys decreased in brains of mice with depression. Importantly, in brains of depression mice with three antidepressants, varying levels of Cys were observed, indicating different antidepression efficacy. Altogether, this work affords a convincing strategy for precise diagnosis of depression and pharmacodynamic evaluation of antidepressants.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/-Zy-sF21IZI/D0AN01364A

Post collegati

IN VIVO PHARMACODYNAMIC EVALUATION OF ANTIDEPRESSANTS BASED ON FLUX MITOCHONDRIAL CYS IN LIVING MICE VIA NEAR INFRARED FLUORESCENCE IMAGING

Redazione

NOTIFY NYC – MTA DISRUPTION

Redazione

PALLIATIVE CARE IN NEPHROLOGY

Redazione

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ADDICTION MEDICINE HANDBOOK OF ADDICTION MEDICINE

Redazione

SYNTHESIS OF HYDROPHOBICALLY MODIFIED BERBERINE DERIVATIVES WITH HIGH ANTICANCER ACTIVITY THROUGH MODULATION OF THE MAPK PATHWAY

Redazione

GREEN TEA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More