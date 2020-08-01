IN VIVO PHARMACODYNAMIC EVALUATION OF ANTIDEPRESSANTS BASED ON FLUX MITOCHONDRIAL CYS IN LIVING MICE VIA NEAR INFRARED FLUORESCENCE IMAGING

The establishment of an objective and effective approach is imperative for the depression diagnosis and anti-depression efficacy evaluation, which might eliminate the drawbacks of current clinical diagnoses that rests on subjective scales. Oxidative stress may lead to depression with an excess of oxidants, but correspondingly, reductants play essential roles in retaining redox homeostasis, one of which is mitochondrial cysteine (Cys). Therefore, real-time and in-situ monitoring of mitochondrial Cys fluctuations in mouse brain is expected to achieve effective diagnosis and pharmacodynamic evaluation of depression. Herein, we developed a near-infrared fluorescence imaging probe (CSS) for the detection of mitochondrial Cys in mouse brain. CSS is responsive to changes in the level of Cys at 705 nm and has high sensitivity, selectivity, temporal-spatial resolution and deep tissue penetration. Utilizing the probe, we revealed that the concentration of mitochondrial Cys decreased in brains of mice with depression. Importantly, in brains of depression mice with three antidepressants, varying levels of Cys were observed, indicating different antidepression efficacy. Altogether, this work affords a convincing strategy for precise diagnosis of depression and pharmacodynamic evaluation of antidepressants.