lunedì, Febbraio 15, 2021

Agenparl

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: THOMAS LOVEJOY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HERNDON (VIRGINIA), lun 15 febbraio 2021

This episode is the next in our oral history series, In Their Own Words. These pieces chronicle the stories of scientists who have made great contributions to their fields, particularly within the biological sciences. Each month, we will publish in the pages of BioScience, and on this podcast, the results of these conversations. professor at George Mason University, in Fairfax, Virginia, in the United States, explorer at large with the National Geographic Society, and senior fellow at the United Nations Foundation. He is also a past president of AIBS.

Note: Both the text and audio versions have been edited for clarity and length.

 

Fonte/Source: http://bioscience-talks.aibs.org/in-their-own-words-thomas-lovejoy

Post collegati

CAPUCHIN MONKEY GENOME REVEALS CLUES TO ITS LONG LIFE AND LARGE BRAIN

Redazione

MEMBRANE BUILDING BLOCKS PLAY DECISIVE ROLE IN CONTROLLING CELL GROWTH

Redazione

PEEKING AT THE PATHFINDING STRATEGIES OF THE HIPPOCAMPUS IN THE BRAIN

Redazione

IN THEIR OWN WORDS: THOMAS LOVEJOY

Redazione

MOH LAUNCHES AWARENESS CAMPAIGN: «SUPPORT THEM»

Redazione

QATAR INSURANCE COMPANY DISCLOSE THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT OF 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More