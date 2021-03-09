IN THE HAGUE, LITHUANIA’S AMBASSADOR READ A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF 16 STATES, CONDEMNING THE USE OF CHEMICAL WEAPONS AGAINST NAVALNY IN RUSSIA

(AGENPARL) – VILNIUS (LITHUANIA), mar 09 marzo 2021 On 9 March in the Hague, the 96th session of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) Executive Council focused on the threat posed by the use of chemical weapons and the assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned in Russia by a military grade chemical nerve agent of the “Novichok” group on 20 August 2020.

Fonte/Source: //www.urm.lt/default/en/news/in-the-hague-lithuanias-ambassador-read-a-statement-on-behalf-of-16-states-condemning-the-use-of-chemical-weapons-against-navalny-in-russia