IN THE GRAND SCHEME OF THINGS-FARMERS MATTER

(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), sab 09 maggio 2020
An early May planting is way ahead of normal planting schedule, according to the Weiser farmer.
“This is early for our area, usually we shoot for May 15th to avoid the late freezes and the cool soil temperatures. Soil temperature is 57-degrees in the morning and its 61-ish in the afternoon so its all good.,” said Winegar.
With long lines at grocery stores and some shortages, farmers are enjoying unprecedented respect.
“With farming, we are kind of disconnected from the whole quarantine because we are out here working. It doesn’t matter if we were quarantined or not, We’d be out planting, branding, doing everything that farmers and ranchers do, just to get the job done. Because for us, timing is everything. Everything has to be done on time and done right,” said Winegar.
With the best and cheapest food supply in the world, Winegar voiced what farmers have known for decades.
“I think that society had disconnected a lot about from where our food comes from. Kids will tell you it comes from the grocery stores. Where does milk come from? The refrigerator, they don’t understand. I think this quarantine thing has been a reality check for people because they are starting to see and understand what goes into their food. We hear stories about those who say ‘I can teach anybody to farm,’ you can’t. It’s not something you just learn, it’s not by the book. Every year is different. This year with everything being dry, its different. So we have to adapt, do things differently and, learn how to do things better. This is one of the ways we do it and I think its starting to show and people are starting to realize what goes into eating, their meals morning none and night, this is it,” said Winegar.
In the time of COVID-19, hero-worship has shifted, said Winegar. “In the grand scheme of things sports don’t really matter if there’s nothing to eat,” he said.
Fonte/Source: https://www.idahofb.org/News-Media/2020/05/in-the-grand-scheme-of