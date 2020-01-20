20 Gennaio 2020
IN THE FIELD OF RESPIRATORY CARE, AARC HONORS AL-SIYABIAH

(AGENPARL) – Muscat (Oman), lun 20 gennaio 2020

As part of the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Congress held in New Orleans, USA, the AARC selected Khalsa bint Mohammed Al-Siyabi, Head of Respiratory Care Department in the Directorate General of Specialized Medical Care, Ministry of Health as one of the best international fellows in the field of respiratory care for the year 2>

Al-Siyabiah is the first Omani specialized in the field of respiratory care and one of the founders of the Respiratory Care Department at the Ministry of Health.

Khalsa Al-Siyabi joined earlier to a fellowship program in the USA, through which she had worked in a number of major American hospitals and had learned about the latest developments in respiratory care and the newest used tools and equipment.

In addition, she visited a number of colleges of respiratory care and medical simulation departments, besides she presented a number of lectures and reviewed the Sultanate’s experience in the field of respiratory care.

After Al-Siyabiah completed her fellowship program, the   American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) honored her as one of the best three international fellows in the field of respiratory care.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.om/en/-/–1192

