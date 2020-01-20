Al-Siyabiah is the first Omani specialized in the field of respiratory care and one of the founders of the Respiratory Care Department at the Ministry of Health.

Khalsa Al-Siyabi joined earlier to a fellowship program in the USA, through which she had worked in a number of major American hospitals and had learned about the latest developments in respiratory care and the newest used tools and equipment.

In addition, she visited a number of colleges of respiratory care and medical simulation departments, besides she presented a number of lectures and reviewed the Sultanate’s experience in the field of respiratory care.

After Al-Siyabiah completed her fellowship program, the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) honored her as one of the best three international fellows in the field of respiratory care.

Fonte/Source: https://www.moh.gov.om/en/-/–1192