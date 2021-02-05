venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
ROXANA MIHET ON FINANCIAL INNOVATION AND RISING INEQUALITY

IN SYMBIOSIS: PLANTS CONTROL THE GENETICS OF MICROBES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (University of Ottawa) Researchers from the University of Ottawa have discovered that plants may be able to control the genetics of their intimate root symbionts – the organism with which they live in symbiosis – thereby providing a better understanding of their growth. In addition to having a significant impact on all terrestrial ecosystems, their discovery may lead to improved eco-friendly agricultural applications.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/uoo-is020421.php

