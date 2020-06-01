lunedì, Giugno 1, 2020
Breaking News

6% GROWTH IN FDI IN THE SULTANATE UNTIL THE END OF THE…

JUSSI PALMéN APPOINTED AS COUNSELLOR FOR CULTURAL AFFAIRS TO MOSCOW

COMUNICATO: COMMISSIONE BANCHE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO GUALTIERI – GIOVEDì ALLE 14.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU PAZIENTI COVID-19 E SPERIMENTAZIONE CON PLASMA – MERCOLEDì ALLE…

COMUNICATO: ANTIMAFIA, AUDIZIONE BORZACCHIELLO, AMMINISTRAZIONE PENITENZIARIA- MERCOLEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONI SU PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA ALLA UE NEL 2020 – MERCOLEDì DALLE…

COMUNICATO: MODIFICHE LEGGE ELETTORALE CAMERA E SENATO, AUDIZIONE PROFESSORI GUZZETTA E AZZARITI…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 1, 2020

GROUPS OF UP TO SIX FROM DIFFERENT HOUSEHOLDS CAN EXERCISE OUTSIDE UNDER…

Agenparl

IN SPECIAL REMARK GEN. AL MATROOSHI CONGRATULATES EMPLOYEES FOR RESUMING WORK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) lun 01 giugno 2020

2020 05 31 1NA

2020 05 31 1NA

His Excellency Maj. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense welcomed employees back to the work safely, wishing them ongoing success and progress, stressing on the importance of complying with all precautionary measures included in “Work Return Protocol”  aiming at assuring the safety of all.

In line with the directives of H.H. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the decree issued by H.H. Sheikh Hamadan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and President of Dubai Executive Council pertaining resuming work in Dubai Government departments by 50%, DCD’S employees have resumed their routine work and services delivery to the public.

Dubai Civil Defense has taken a bundle of safety precautionary measures before the return of its employees, which include offices sterilization, installation of sophisticated types of Cameras, which can detect COVID 19 symptoms very quickly, to measure the temperature levels of employees and customers. Department provides also face masks and gloves, establishing isolation room for suspect cases, and finally providing employees with the protocol.

Fonte/Source: http://www.dcd.gov.ae/portal/en/item/1219-in-special-remark-gen-al-matrooshi-congratulates-employees-for-resuming-work.jsp

Post collegati

DAL 2 GIUGNO RIAPERTURA DEI MUSEI CIVICI DI ROMA CAPITALE

Redazione

HIGHLY LUMINESCENT AND ULTRASTABLE CESIUM LEAD BROMIDE PEROVSKITE PATTERNS GENERATED INTO PHOSPHATE GLASS MATRICES

Redazione

SYNERGISTIC LUBRICATION OF A POROUS MOS2-POSS NANOHYBRID

Redazione

CENTRI ESTIVI – PREISCRIZIONI

Redazione

SUPPORTING THE CHEMISTRY COMMUNITY

Redazione

IN SPECIAL REMARK GEN. AL MATROOSHI CONGRATULATES EMPLOYEES FOR RESUMING WORK

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More