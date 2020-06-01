(AGENPARL) – DUBAI (UAE) lun 01 giugno 2020

His Excellency Maj. Gen. Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defense welcomed employees back to the work safely, wishing them ongoing success and progress, stressing on the importance of complying with all precautionary measures included in “Work Return Protocol” aiming at assuring the safety of all.

In line with the directives of H.H. Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the decree issued by H.H. Sheikh Hamadan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and President of Dubai Executive Council pertaining resuming work in Dubai Government departments by 50%, DCD’S employees have resumed their routine work and services delivery to the public.

Dubai Civil Defense has taken a bundle of safety precautionary measures before the return of its employees, which include offices sterilization, installation of sophisticated types of Cameras, which can detect COVID 19 symptoms very quickly, to measure the temperature levels of employees and customers. Department provides also face masks and gloves, establishing isolation room for suspect cases, and finally providing employees with the protocol.

Fonte/Source: http://www.dcd.gov.ae/portal/en/item/1219-in-special-remark-gen-al-matrooshi-congratulates-employees-for-resuming-work.jsp