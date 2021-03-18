IN SITU TEM NANOINDENTATION-INDUCED NEW NANOSTRUCTURE IN CADMIUM ZINC TELLURIDE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 marzo 2021

Nanoscale, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NR00447F, Paper

Dongdong Liu, Zhenyu Zhang, Leilei Chen, Dong Wang, Junfeng Cui, Keke Chang, Dongming Guo

Phase transformations happened in a solid determine the significantly structural and physical properties. Nevertheless, deformation-induced phase transition in a soft-brittle solid has not been demonstrated yet. Soft-brittle cadmium zinc telluride…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/_o4Fyl7_2DA/D1NR00447F