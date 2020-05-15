IN SITU SULFIDATION FOR CONTROLLABLE HETERO-INTERFACE ENGINEERING OF α-NI(OH)2–NI3S4 HYBRID STRUCTURES REALIZING ROBUST ELECTROCATALYTIC METHANOL OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5283-5286
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01298J, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01298J, Communication
Changmin Hou, Wenlong Yang, Xianpeng Yang, Bijun Li, Hongtao Gao, Xiliang Luo
α-Ni(OH)2–Ni3S4 hybrid nanostructures showing robust electrocatalytic MOR activity were prepared through a microwave-assisted in situ sulfidation strategy.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
α-Ni(OH)2–Ni3S4 hybrid nanostructures showing robust electrocatalytic MOR activity were prepared through a microwave-assisted in situ sulfidation strategy.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/xtAv6ng2rOA/D0CC01298J