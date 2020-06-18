IN SITU SEMI-TRANSFORMATION FROM HETEROMETALLIC MOFS TO FE-NI LDH/MOF HIERARCHICAL ARCHITECTURES FOR BOOSTED OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 18 giugno 2020

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) with large surface area, abundant coordination metal centers and tunable structures are regarded as promising electrocatalysts for water splitting reaction. However, the less accessible active sites and poor stability of MOFs hinder their potential practical applications. Hierarchical double-layer hydroxide (LDH)/MOFs electrocatalysts that combine the advantages from two materials are expected to overcome these drawbacks. Herein, we develop a simple and universal strategy, in situ pseudomorphic transformation, to construct hierarchical LDH/MOF electrocatalysts. Accordingly, ultra-thin Fe-Ni LDH nanosheets are in situ produced in the heterometallic MOF during the transformation process. Profiting by the abundant metal sites and the extended electron transport channel from the inserted ultra-thin LDH arrays, the hierarchical Fe-Ni LDH/MOFs exhibit striking electrochemical activities for oxygen evolution reaction (OER). Specially, the as-synthesized Fe-Ni LDH/MOF-b2 delivers the best OER performance, exhibiting the ultralow overpotential (255 mV at 10 mA∙cm-2), minimum Tafel slope (24 mV∙dec-1) and the outstanding cycling durability. Meanwhile, evolution process of hierarchical Fe-Ni LDH/MOF have been monitored with the controllable in situ semi-transformation strategy. This also provides an opportunity to decipher the original active species for OER process. Mechanism analysis manifest that bimetallic MOF and bimetallic LDH are both active species, the excellent OER performance of hierarchical Fe-Ni LDH/MOF should be attributed to the effect of “a whole greater than the sum of the parts”.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/4_Bnsn2XSb0/D0NR02697B

