IN SITU SELF-ASSEMBLED BIOSUPRAMOLECULAR PORPHYRIN NANOFIBERS FOR ENHANCING PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY IN TUMORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/C9NR10646D, Paper

Yang Liu, Xiaomin Li, Xiaoyan Niu, Licheng Yu, Weizhou Sha, Wei Wang, Zhi Yuan

Focusing on the high tissue hydraulic pressure in tumors leads to the low retention effect of photosensitizers (PSs), we proposed a “PSs self-fiber forming strategy” to effectively increase PSs concentration in tumor and enhance the PDT effect.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/9zuB7hshmMM/C9NR10646D