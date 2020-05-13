IN SITU SELF-ASSEMBLED BIOSUPRAMOLECULAR PORPHYRIN NANOFIBERS FOR ENHANCING PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY IN TUMORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/C9NR10646D, Paper
Yang Liu, Xiaomin Li, Xiaoyan Niu, Licheng Yu, Weizhou Sha, Wei Wang, Zhi Yuan
Focusing on the high tissue hydraulic pressure in tumors leads to the low retention effect of photosensitizers (PSs), we proposed a “PSs self-fiber forming strategy” to effectively increase PSs concentration in tumor and enhance the PDT effect.
