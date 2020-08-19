mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
IN-SITU PLASMA-ASSISTED SYNTHESIS OF POLYDOPAMINE-FUNCTIONALIZED GOLD NANOPARTICLES FOR BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

Despite possessing versatile properties and great potential for biomedical research, the number of studies on the application polydopamine-functionalized gold nanoparticles (Au@PDA NPs) remains infrequent due to their preparation procedure, which consists of multiple-steps and employing hazardous redox agents. We herein present an unprecedented single-step synthesis protocol using a non-equilibrium atmospheric pressure plasma jet to trigger the redox reaction between dopamine (DA) and gold ions in distilled water to simplify the fabrication process, as well as eliminate the use of additional chemicals. Under the plasma treatment, the solvated electrons and reactive oxygen species generated from the plasma-liquid interaction can simultaneously reduce Au ions into Au metallic and oxidize DA into polydopamine (PDA), respectively, thus leads to the formation of Au@PDA NPs. The simultaneous reactions between plasma, DA and ionic Au create a synergistic effect to shorten the reaction time compared to conventional chemical synthesis. The morphology of Au@PDA NPs can be monitored by plasma reaction time and DA concentrations. Owing to the unique properties of the quickly fabricated Au NPs, these NPs were used to examine cancer cells. Interestingly, quickly synthesized Au@PDA NPs demonstrating high cellular uptake and cytotoxicity in breast cancer cells. Our data emphasize the importance of plasma-liquid interaction to synthesize Au@PDA NPs for tuning the cancer cell growth and level of their intracellular delivery to improve cancer therapy. Hence, the Au@PDA NPs prepared by one-pot plasma-assisted synthesis may postulate insight for future biomedical applications as an anticancer agent.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/NaigShOpJNw/D0GC01348J

